Doctors made a new discovery about the strangest symptom of the coronavirus: BGR

A new study says that loss of smell and taste are symptoms that are more likely to be associated with milder cases of a new coronavirus infection.

The study says that sensory impairment should be a standard COVID-19 detection measure.

The good news is that the researchers also observed that the COVID-19 patients who experienced the symptoms regained their odor and taste in the weeks following their recovery.

Correct diagnosis of COVID-19 involves testing because that is the only way to show that the new coronavirus is responsible for the symptoms that a patient displays. Fever, fatigue, cough, and respiratory problems are the most common signs of COVID-19, but they can all be found in other ailments, including the common cold and flu. Other clinical manifestations of the new disease have been observed by doctors treating coronavirus infections in recent weeks, but not all patients exhibit them. Neurological and cardiac signs, red eyes, and even skin reactions have been reported after contracting the disease. But the strangest symptoms of COVID-19 are loss of smell and taste, although scientists have already explained why this happens: the SARS-CoV-2 virus can affect specific cells in the nose's olfactory region on its way. into the lungs. Now, a new study gives us more good news about this COVID-19 symptom, both for diagnosing the disease and for recovery.

"According to our study, if you have loss of odors and tastes, you are more than 10 times more likely to have COVID-19 infection than other causes of infection. The most common first sign of a COVID-19 infection remains fever, but fatigue and loss of smell and taste follow other very common initial symptoms, "said Carol Yan, an otolaryngologist and head and neck surgeon at UC San Diego Health. UC San Diego News Center. "We know that COVID-19 is an extremely contagious virus. This study supports the need to be aware of the loss of odors and tastes as early signs of COVID-19."

UC San Diego Health researchers surveyed 1,480 patients with flu-like symptoms from March 3 to 29. 102 of those tested positive for the new coronavirus and the remainder negative. The study included responses from 59 patients with COVID-19 and 203 other patients. Most of the respondents were people with milder forms of the disease that did not require intubation or even hospitalization, which is certainly good news for anyone experiencing symptoms. However, identifying early signs like this could be key to containing the spread of infections.

Research says the loss of smell was profound in the people who reported it. This is where the first good news about symptoms comes in, as Yan said the recovery rate of smell and taste was high and occurred two to four weeks after the initial infection. A report a few days ago said that some COVID-19 patients have been waiting for weeks for the sense of smell to return.

"Our study not only showed that the high incidence of smell and taste is specific to COVID-19 infection, but fortunately we also found that for most people sensory recovery was generally rapid," said the doctor. "Among COVID-19 patients with loss of smell, more than 70 percent had reported an improvement in smell at the time of the survey, and of those who had not reported an improvement, many had been recently diagnosed."

The other good news is that some hospitals could detect this symptom in an attempt to detect COVID-19 cases from the start. UC San Diego Health now includes loss of smell and taste as a screening requirement for both visitors and staff. That being said, not all COVID-19 patients will experience symptoms. Interestingly, the researchers found that people who reported a sore throat often tested negative.

Like other novel coronavirus studies, this is still limited research and may need further development. Ultimately, the widespread availability of evidence is the only thing that will help slow down the transmission significantly. The full study is available at this link.

