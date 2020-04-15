DJ Jazzy Jeff talks to Will Smith about the alleged coronavirus battle

DJ Jazzy Jeff recently revealed that he suffered from coronavirus-like symptoms; During a conversation with Will Smith, he detailed his experience.

Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

I got home from my trip. I thought: 'I feel like I'm falling apart with something' and I got into bed, and I don't remember the next ten days, "Jeff said to Will, who seemed surprised.

"I had a temperature that reached 103. I had chills. I lost my sense of smell. I lost my sense of taste," Jeff continued. "I had a flu test," he said. "And when I went and got a chest x-ray, she came in and said, 'You have pneumonia in both lungs.'

The DJ revealed that he could not be tested, but believes he had coronavirus.

Both stars are urging people to stay in their homes. In the United States alone, the virus has claimed more than 26,000 lives.