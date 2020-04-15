DJ Jazzy Jeff talks about combating his suspected diagnosis of coronavirus

In the last episode of Will Smith's Snapchat series, "Will from home"He spoke to his old friend and DJ, DJ Jazzy Jeff, about his suspected diagnosis of the coronavirus.

Last month, Jeff had revealed that he had pneumonia and that he had lost his sense of taste and smell. Now he's getting honest about what he describes as one of the scariest things he had to deal with in his adult life.

He said, “I came home from my trip. I thought, "I feel like I'm going down with something,quot; and got into bed, and I don't remember the next 10 days. It had a temperature that reached 103. I had chills. I lost my sense of smell. I lost my sense of taste. "Jeff went on to explain that he couldn't be tested for the virus, but he was tested for the flu despite showing symptoms.

Jeff continued, "I had a flu test, and when I went in and had a chest x-ray, she came in and said," You have pneumonia in both lungs. "

Will asked if anyone else in his family had gotten sick and Jeff revealed that his wife Lynette had also lost her sense of taste and smell, and said that she believes her mother-in-law also had the virus, but fortunately she is recovering.

Check out her chat below:

Like us previously reported, in the spirit of practicing social distancing, Will Smith began his Snapchat series "Will From Home,quot; where he has been conducting video chat interviews. Tyra Banks was their first guest as they discussed their time together on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,quot;, and they hosted a virtual fashion show together.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94