DJ Jazzy Jeff reveals he barely remembers 10 days after catching the flu – it may have been COVID-19

In Will Smith's Snapchat series, Home will, Through Entertainment Tonight, DJ Jazzy Jeff shared his experiences fighting the flu, which he believes may have been the coronavirus. The 55-year-old DJ told the host of the social media series that as he was returning home from a trip he began to notice flu-like symptoms.

According to Will Smith's former collaborator, he jumped into his bed and does not remember the next ten days. Its temperature rose to around 103 degrees; he lost his sense of taste and smell, and had chills.

Jeff was unable to reveal whether he was sick with COVID-19 or not because he was only given a regular flu test and not a test to diagnose the coronavirus. According to the DJ, when he went to the doctor's office, they took x-rays and the doctor told him that he had pneumonia in both lungs.

According to the DJ, many people believe that the United States is about to end the coronavirus crisis, but he thinks it is only just beginning.

Smith, who used to work with DJ Jazzy Jeff in the group, DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince, claimed that his wife called him with "panic vibes,quot; so he had to see how he was doing.

Smith joked that he was thinking to himself, "I was like & # 39; not my DJ & # 39;". While it's unclear if DJ Jazzy Jeff contracted the coronavirus, many other celebrities and artists gave it to him and recovered, including Colton Underwood and several others.

It makes sense, considering that performing artists and artists often travel a lot for their work. As previously reported, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were possibly the first celebrities to go out and publicly admit that they contracted the virus.

Tom and his wife, from Australia, revealed that they were quarantined in a hospital after being tested for symptoms similar to the coronavirus. They remained there for approximately 2 weeks until they were finally released to their native United States.



