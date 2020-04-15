New coronavirus research shows that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can survive after exposure to high temperatures.

The findings could be used to establish new protocols for laboratories that perform COVID-19 tests or study the virus.

The disclosure could have practical implications for how people should deal with objects that could be contaminated.

The arrival of summer will miraculously kill the new coronavirus. At least, that's what President Trump repeatedly claimed before finally declaring a national emergency. That was contrary to direct evidence that countries that experienced much warmer weather when the virus left China were not spared.

The coronavirus has spread to Africa, South America, and Mexico in recent weeks. In the United States, California and Florida have about 50,000 confirmed cases between them as of Wednesday morning, proving that the summer weather is not enough to neutralize the virus and reduce transmission. Not only that, but the virus could survive exposure to high temperatures for a longer period than initially anticipated.

A new study published in bioRxiv (via South China Morning Post), which has not yet been peer reviewed, provides evidence that SARS-CoV-2 may be more resistant than we ever thought.

French researchers at the University of Aix-Marseille in southern France tested the virus's ability to survive heat while studying protocols to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 strains used in laboratory tests. Researchers around the world are using the virus to create therapies and vaccines, so ensuring its safety is essential. Not only that, but many laboratories around the world perform tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests every day for hospitals.

The researchers infected the kidney cells of the African green monkey with the virus, which is a key procedure in laboratory tests. The cells were placed in two tubes: a "clean,quot; and a "dirty,quot; environment. The latter featured animal proteins to simulate biological contamination in a real-life sample, such as an oral swab taken from a patient.

The scientists heated the vials to 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit) for an hour and found that the strains in the dirty tubes could still replicate. That meant that the virus could survive exposure to high temperatures. the Morning post He says the warm-up protocol has long been used in test labs to kill all kinds of viruses, including Ebola. It could also work on samples with low viral loads, but samples containing higher amounts of SARS-CoV-2 could remain active.

The investigations then raised the temperature near its boiling point and found that exposure to 92 degrees Celsius (198 Fahrenheit) for 15 minutes was enough to kill the virus. The problem with this protocol is that it would fragment the RNA and could alter the COVID-19 test result. The researchers suggested using chemicals to neutralize the virus instead of heat.

While this study focuses on laboratory conditions, if the virus can withstand high temperatures in controlled environments, it might be able to do the same in nature. In the past few weeks, we've seen a variety of studies that explained how long the coronavirus can survive in the air and on surfaces, how far it can travel through aerosols, and what kinds of temperatures it can survive. The practical implications of all this research could help practitioners develop best practice recommendations to minimize the risk of infection.

While the virus can survive for hours or days on specific surfaces and can withstand high temperatures, it is unclear whether traces of viruses found on objects would be active or infectious. Current tests would still collect virus RNA from surfaces, but that may not be enough to test infectivity.

What you can do to reduce transmission is to wash your hands often with soap for at least 20 seconds. The chemical reaction is what kills the virus, regardless of the temperature of the water. Also, disinfect common surfaces frequently, such as handles, door knobs, and counters, as well as the floor. The virus can also survive on the soles of your sneakers. Staying indoors as long as possible also limits the risk of infection, as does wearing masks while you are working or shopping for essentials. Finally, even if you are covered in SARS-CoV-2 particles, it is vital not to touch your face, and especially your nose, mouth, or eyes, which are entry points for the virus.

As with many other new coronavirus studies, France's research has yet to be validated by its peers.

