Disney Channels Earth Day Alignment for Holiday 50th Anniversary – Deadline

Disney has unveiled its full schedule schedule dedicated to Earth Day's 50th anniversary on April 22.

Disney Channel to air new National Geographic special titled Born Wild: the next generation, the Disneynature movies Monkey kingdom and Penguinsand episodes of successful series with an environmental theme BUNK’D, Greens from the big city, Coop and Cami ask the world, Crow's house and Sydney to the max.

Disney Junior will highlight themed episodes of Look real detective, Mickey Mouse Mixed Adventures, T.O.T.S.,Muppet Babies and Puppy Dog Pals. The channel will also feature on-air messages introducing preschoolers to Earth Day themes such as caring for animals and appreciating the world around them.

Disney XD to Offer Viewers a Full-Day Animated Series Marathon Amphibian", Followed by a presentation of the DisneyNature movie Born in china. "

Disney Channel programming will include interstitial segments specially produced in collaboration with National Geographic. Filmed last month on location, the interstitials will take viewers on adventures with animals like elephants, tigers and gorillas and help them learn about the importance of protecting wildlife.

Also on Earth Day, The Discovery Channel will premiere. The great global cleanup with Zac Efron and social media personality Zach King, who serves as a special host filmmaker. Produced in association with the Earth Day Network, celebrity special features from the world of entertainment and sports highlight the efforts of the next generation of people dedicated to cleaning up the planet.