Discouraged former Flames head coach Bill Peters hired by KHL team

Former Flames head coach Bill Peters, who resigned in November after his use of racial slurs and physical abuse surfaced, was hired as the next coach of KHL's Ekaterinburg Avtomobilista.

"I think that as time goes by, we all grow and improve and become better versions of ourselves, and I'm no different than that," he said during a video conference with reporters, according to The Associated Press. "You learn from all the experiences you are in and you become better.

"It is no different right now, going through a very difficult time in the world with the global pandemic, and I think we are going to get out of this, and when we get out of these people we will be better people for it and more passionate and compassionate about each other. the other and more patient. "

Peters retired from the Flames bench after former player Akim Aliu, who played for him with the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) during the 2009-10 season, stated on Twitter that he "dropped the N-bomb on me multiple times in the dressing. room "during his rookie year. It also emerged that the former NHL coach was physically abusive; Former Hurricane defender Michal Jordan, whom Peters trained from 2014-16 in Carolina, accused Peters of kicking him during an unspecified game.

MORE: Bill Peters steps down as head coach of Flames

Peters claimed that the Aliu incident was an "isolated event,quot; in a letter he wrote, adding: "I have regretted the (Aliu) incident since it happened, and now I also apologize to anyone negatively affected by my words. I am aware that there is no excuse for offensive language. I did not want to disrespect what I said, and it was not directed at anyone in particular. But, that does not matter; it was hurtful and degrading. I am very sorry. "

Aliu called Peters' apology "misleading, insincere and troubling." Following those events and others involving coaches, the NHL established a hotline for players and staff to report incidents anonymously.

Signed to a two-year contract, Peters will coach an Avtomobilist team that lost in the first round of the Gagarin Cup playoffs. The league suspended the postseason game due to the global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

"The future is a little bit unpredictable, obviously," Peters said on the call. "It will take time to get out of the situation we are in as far as the global pandemic, but I am excited about the opportunity to go to the KHL and challenge myself to be able to do a good job for a full season, two seasons, for a long time. "

Peters will join on the bench with former NHL assistant coach Perry Pearn, former NHLer German Titov, Evgeny Shaldybin and Konstantin Vlasov.

Former NHLers Pavel Datsyuk, who was part of the Red Wings when Peters was assistant coach to Mike Babcock, and Nigel Dawes played at Avtomobilist this season. However, they both have contracts that expire at the end of the month.