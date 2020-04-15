Dillian Whyte Strikes Back at Joseph Parker and Dominic Breazeale After Heavyweight Duo Called Him | Boxing news





Dillian Whyte is training to fight Alexander Povetkin this summer

Dillian Whyte warned that Joseph Parker would be "hit again,quot; and called Dominic Breazeale a "waste of time,quot; after being called up by his heavyweight rivals.

Whyte is gearing up to risk his status as interim WBC champion and mandatory challenger for Tyson winner Fury-Deontay Wilder 3 in his upcoming bout against Alexander Povetkin, scheduled for July 4 in Manchester. live at the Sky Sports box office.

But the British contender has recently been named as a potential opponent by American Breazeale and New Zealander Parker.

Whyte became the first man to take down Parker in the professional standings during a unanimous decision victory in July 2018, and was far from impressed with the former WBO champion's latest victory over Shawndell Winters in February.

"I already hit him, and I'll hit him again," Whyte said. Sky Sports. "Joseph Parker shouldn't be fighting guys like Shawndell Winters. Who the hell is that guy? No one has ever heard of him."

Joseph Parker has had many opportunities and has wasted them, that simple. Dillian Whyte

0:56 Joseph Parker has recreated the classic Grease dance during coronavirus blockade Joseph Parker has recreated the classic Grease dance during coronavirus blockade

"Instead of wandering around your kitchen, you should fight someone credible like Derek Chisora ​​or Oscar Rivas. I tried to fight Joseph Parker, even before I fought, when he was a champion. He didn't want to fight me, but he knows that fighting with me now you will have a great payday.

"I fight Joseph Parker again, I will knock him out. I went into the fight with a broken hand and a broken rib and still destroyed it. I didn't defeat him, I beat him and dominated him. Imagine if I go in when I'm 100 percent, no injury, what's going to happen? The left hand was broken, it was the hand I shot him down with.

Whyte defeated Parker on points at The O2

"Joseph Parker has had many opportunities and has wasted them, that simple. He had the opportunity to beat Anthony Joshua, he fought like a coward in the fight. He had the opportunity to beat me, he did well, but he only speaks cr * p I'm sick of these heavyweights. If you really don't want it, don't say my name. When you wanted it, you didn't want to fight me. "

Whyte agreed to a battle with Breazeale for the WBC interim title last February, but the Californian was given a shot at WBC champion Deontay Wilder, who defeated him in the first round.

Breazeale has since suggested that it would be too big and strong for Whyte, if they finally share the ring.

Dominic Breazeale welcomed a grudge fight with Whyte

"I accepted the fight and he withdrew from the fight, so there is nothing more to say on that front," Whyte said.

"These guys are a waste of time. Clearly, he's bored at home and trying to shake off his last knockout, and thinking, 'How can I get another great payday?'

"The guy is a fool. How can he have two world title fights? He didn't even deserve one of them. That's why he gets two world title fights, because it's an easy job, easy money."

"He hasn't had a single fight since his shameful first-round knockout loss to the Wilder fraud, a man who humiliated him both in and out of the ring. Shameful and pathetic excuse for a heavyweight boxer who should return and beat a few credible fighters before calling me. "

The 32-year-old is channeling his aggression into a high-risk encounter with Povetkin, the former WBA champion from Russia.

"Alexander Povetkin, Olympic gold medalist, former world champion," Whyte said, when asked about the threat posed by his next opponent.

"He only lost to Klitschko and Joshua. He's a tough guy and the only thing about Povetkin, he's technically good. He has a lot of experience and faces the ups and downs in fights."

"I am focused on him and I will give him all the respect he has earned, which is why I am here at training camp."