Diddy denies having banned Lizzo's twerking during his Dance-A-Thon

Rapper & # 39; I Need a Girl & # 39; He offers an explanation after being accused of discrimination and embarrassment for preventing Lizzo from dancing on Instagram Live, telling people to 'stop looking for the negative'.

Sean "P Diddy"Combs is not against Lizzois twerking. The hip-hop mogul has made it clear after he faced criticism for apparently cutting the raptress when she stood up during her Team Love Dance-A-Thon on Easter Sunday, April 12.

When they appeared on a split screen from their own homes, Diddy seemed surprised when Lizzo started talking to the camera. "Whoa, whoa, whoa, let's play something that's a little familiar," she said to hitmaker "Truth Hurts," which prompted her to apologize.

But a few hours later when Draya Michele appeared as a guest during the fundraising event, the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment let actress / model twerk Youth& # 39; Back That Azz Up & # 39; without interruptions.

Then fans turned to social media to accuse Diddy of discrimination and shame. "When Lizzo was twerking he wasn't 'familiar', but when a skinny girl does it, it's all fun and games," wrote one person on Twitter. Another user stated, "P Diddy is not S ** T. When Lizzo started twerking, he ended quickly, but had nothing to say to Draya when he was shaking."

Diddy has now clarified this in his Instagram Stories, stating that his objection was not about Lizzo's twerking, but rather the cursed lyrics of the song heard in the background. "There is one thing I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo, when I stopped the music, is because I had many curses there. Not because she was twerking," he wrote Monday.

"She is one of the best twerkers in the world. Ok, let's make that clear. It was not about twerking, you are allowed twerk on Easter," he continued. "It was over, it was a big curse on the registry and I don't need child services knocking on my door right now. You understand. That's why we stopped the registry."

"Lizzo, we love you," the 50-year-old father of six thanked the Grammy-winning artist, before responding to criticism: "Everyone stop looking for the negative."

The virtual dance party was organized to raise money for coronavirus relief through Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization that improves the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies. The event, which also featured Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez, Kylie Jenner, DJ Khaled and Naomi Campbell among others, he raised more than $ 4 million, with Michelle Obama and Virgin among those who tune in.