Demi Lovato says that she and Selena Gomez are no longer friends: Miley Cyrus is the only one of her old Disney friends that she still talks to!

During a new interview for Harper’s Bazaar, Demi Lovato admitted that she is no longer a friend of Selena Gomez. He also mentioned that of all his old Disney Channel friends, the only one he still talks to is Miley Cyrus!

As fans may know, Demi and Selena have been friends for many years, but it seems like these days are definitely off!

It is natural for some friends to come and go, and that is also the case for celebrities.

Demi was open to talking about her current relationship with Selena, a fellow singer and actress with whom she even co-starred in a couple of Disney Channel movies and shows.

They quickly became friends at the time, but this is no longer the case now, as Demi admitted that they don't even speak anymore.

When asked who she has been close with since, Demi told the magazine that she is definitely Miley.

‘She is amazing, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she's the only one from that time that I still keep in touch with, "he said.

What that means is that not only is he no longer close to Selena, but his friendship with the Jonas Brothers with whom he starred in Camp Rock has also run its course.

As for Selena, she actually wrote a poignant post in response to her live performance back at the Grammy Awards after surviving a truly terrifying drug overdose.

‘I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspiring and DESERVE this moment. Demi, I am so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery. "Selena poured out on her old friend.

Regardless, the message changed very little in regards to their relationship today, Demi said: "When you grow up with someone, you will always have love for him." But I'm not friends with her, so I felt … I will always have love for her, and I wish everyone nothing but the best. "



