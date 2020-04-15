Demi Lovato and her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama haven't been "in each other's lives,quot; in "a long time,quot; – Here's why!

During her new interview for Harper’s Bazaar, Demi Lovato revealed that she had not spoken to her ex, Wilmer Valderrama in a long time. But although they are not "in the life of the other,quot;, he emphasized that he wishes him "nothing but the best,quot; now that he is committed to Amanda Pacheco.

It really seems like the singer has been leaving the past behind and that also means letting go and moving on with her failed relationship.

She and the actor were together from 2010 to 2016, but things just didn't work out and things ended.

In January Valderrama proposed to Amanda Pacheco and Demi made it very clear that she is not bitter about it at all.

In fact, he wishes the happy couple the best!

‘I am very happy for him and I wish him the best, but we are not in each other's lives, we have not spoken in a long time. But I think he needed that because he needed to learn to be good on his own. When you get into a relationship with someone that young and then spend 6 years with someone, you really can't learn about yourself, "the star told the media.

Demi and Wilmer started seeing each other when she was only 18 years old, while he was about 30 years old.

Their relationship was really strong during the time they were together and even after their breakup in 2016, there were rumors that it still played a big role in their battle against addiction.

Demi is currently dating Max Ehrich from The Young and The Restless and they have even been quarantined together in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

She has also previously discussed her "fluid,quot; sexuality and mentioned that "I don't know what my future will be like, and I'm open to anything." People always ask me, "What is your type?" And I say, "Have you seen my story?" There is no type. It's just offline. "



