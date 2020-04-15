Deepika Padukone's throwback image is too cute



Deepika Padukone has been the reigning queen of Bollywood for over a couple of years. The actress reached the top only with hard work and talent. Queen Dee started out as a model and was later seen by director Farah Khan, who gave her a break at Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan. He has not looked back since then.





Deepika has spent all her time with her husband Ranveer Singh currently during the closure. Whether cleaning your house, cooking, or organizing things, Deepika makes sure it stays productive. Today, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram, which is too cute for words. Deepika is seen posing for the camera as a girl in the picture. She captioned it as, "It started young." Well, we have no doubts about it after seeing this image of the little star.

