Damon Dash forced to pay $ 300,000 for Mafia Film lawsuit

TMZ earlier today reported that Damon Dash's wallet has become a bit lighter. The store confirmed that he was ordered to pay $ 300,000 for a lawsuit related to a mob movie. The producer was ordered to pay Edwyna Brooks the aforementioned sum of money after she lost in a court of law.

Last year Edwyna filed a lawsuit against Dash after their 2015 deal went wrong. Damon was preparing to direct a mob boss movie "Mafietta," which is based on the aforementioned writer's books.

Documents obtained by TMZ claimed that things quickly got worse when Dash started spending part of the funds for his other projects, including a music video. Later, she fired him as director, but this did not stop Dash from continuing the unscrupulous relationship.

According to court documents, Dash claimed that he was a co-author of the film and then attempted to sell it on iTunes and on the Damon Dash Studios website, without his express permission. Brooks filed a lawsuit against Dash, seeking damages, which he later obtained, in addition to interest.

Damon told TMZ that the "copyright claim was incorrectly decided,quot; and that he and his attorneys would file an appeal. Those who have seen Dash up close over the years know that these are not their only legal issues, either.

Damon has been in trouble with the authorities repeatedly in the past, including last year when he was detained by the authorities for failing to pay child support. That said, he managed to cough up the cash and was later released.

Dash reportedly owed two different women money, including Rachel Roy and Cindy Morales. TMZ also claimed last year that Damon owed the two women around $ 400,000 in unpaid child support, but had not paid at the time.

Dash then stopped in a Manhattan courthouse and paid the debts and was able to leave it all behind, at least for now. Dash is also often in the news for her longtime relationship with Jay-Z, which has since turned sour.



