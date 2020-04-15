Damian Lillard favors the single elimination playoff format to complete the NBA season | NBA News

Damian Lillard said he favors a single-game playoff format to complete the 2019-20 NBA season.

Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers was ninth in the Western Conference with a record of 29-37, a place outside the playoff spots, when the NBA suspended the regular season on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert gave up positive for coronavirus.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said no decision will be made regarding the season's resumption until May 1, at the earliest.

In an interview with Inside the NBA Host Ernie Johnson, Silver was unable to offer a timeline for when games could restart. "What I have learned in the last few weeks is that we have too little information to be able to make those kinds of projections," he said.

Lillard remains optimistic that the season will resume and believes that a knockout tournament with all 30 NBA teams would provide a quick and entertaining conclusion to the truncated campaign and would ensure minimal disruption for the 2020-21 season.

"I think when the season returns, I feel it is right for teams to have a chance to make a playoff like us, give us a chance to go in, or some kind of tournament style where it's fair." he said.

"Obviously it's going to be a different situation than it has been (before). So maybe they should do something that has never been done or something that makes this year unique."

"They could be creative. If there is a time to be super creative, people will be tuned in and excited about everything that is happening, this is the time."

Lillard has been blocked since the league suspended play and, like many NBA players, he has focused on helping people in his local community. On April 1, he donated $ 100,000 to the Trail Blazers' coronavirus relief fund.

"Honestly, I've been sitting, trying to stay active, doing things to try to stay fit and sitting around the house and waiting. I haven't been looking for additional information, all of that."

"I am more concerned with people who are out of work, trying to keep their heads above water."

