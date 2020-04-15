Dame Dash ordered to pay $ 300k after losing copyright lawsuit

Dame Dash was reportedly ordered to pay $ 300,000 for copyright infringement after a judge found him in violation.

According to the NY Daily News, the federal judge said Dash had no right to commercialize the 2017 movie "Mafietta,quot; and that he was "apparently unable to exercise ordinary civility,quot; during the January trial of ownership of the work.

The new media also claims that Dame "repeatedly interrupted,quot; testimony at trial. They allege that he "shouted,quot; responses to questions directed at a witness, "loudly accused,quot; a witness of "lying,quot;, repeatedly made inappropriate gestures that he also made "unpleasant noises,quot;.

"The copyright claim was incorrectly decided in our opinion since you were the dominant author," Dash said in a statement after the verdict. "In any event, the damages awarded were based on pure speculation, so both findings are being appealed."

"Damon Dash says he helps African American women while they rob me and my family," Edwyna Brooks said in a statement released by her attorney, Christopher Brown.

"Damon Dash took the content created by African Americans, used it to his advantage, and left the owner of the film carrying the bag. Damon Dash paid nothing but claimed to be the owner of the film. It is pure fantasy and the court saw his lies. " Brown said. "We will now participate in the process of collecting the $ 300,000.00 judgment. We want every penny, and I mean every penny."