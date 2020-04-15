Dame Dash ordered to pay $ 300k after losing copyright lawsuit

Dame Dash was reportedly ordered to pay $ 300,000 for copyright infringement after a judge found him in violation.

According to the NY Daily News, the federal judge said Dash had no right to commercialize the 2017 movie "Mafietta,quot; and that he was "apparently unable to exercise ordinary civility,quot; during the January trial of ownership of the work.

The new media also claims that Dame "repeatedly interrupted,quot; testimony at trial. They allege that he "shouted,quot; responses to questions directed at a witness, "loudly accused,quot; a witness of "lying,quot;, repeatedly made inappropriate gestures that he also made "unpleasant noises,quot;.

