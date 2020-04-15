Cynthia Bailey goes shopping with Mike Hill, showing off their matching masks: fans criticize the couple

Cynthia Bailey shared a photo of herself standing next to Mike Hill as they shop. They show the same masks and fans call them two goals. Check out Cynthia's photo below.

Many followers are criticizing the couple for not wearing gloves in addition to the masks.

‘I ate all of our groceries. again. @itsmikehill thanks @ shopeverydayritual😷 & # 39; Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone spoke about the couple and said: ‘You are goals! My husband gets mad at me for watching this show … it's so happy and fun. With all the negatives in "It's my happy place!"

One commenter said: ‘Add gloves to your grocery shopping. It's an added protection and I found some on Amazon. "

When fans criticized the couple for not wearing gloves, Mike chimed in in the comments and said this: ‘Everyone is asking where my gloves are! It is one of the reasons why we had to go SHOPPING. I still couldn't find any. Don't worry, I cleaned the cars and was filled with hand sanitizer! I appreciate the concern. "

Someone else hit the couple and said, ‘We don't shop in pairs around here. Make a list, be precise with what you need, and go in and out. It has been useful to stop COVID instances. We are extremely obedient in the Pacific Northwest, as we were originally the epicenter. There is no time for selfies when the life of our essential worker is at risk. Just a little tip. "

Another commenter had the same problem with the lack of gloves and said, "Don't touch the cars without gloves, please! Or it's going to get cold."

Anyway, in other news, Cynthia made headlines when Eva Marcille showed her some love on her social media account and shared a beautiful photo of her friend.

She also posted an emotional message, highlighting how much she misses her best friend. Cynthia's fans were scared and warned her.



