Cris Cyborg on his boxing plans and training during the running of the bulls | MMA News

Bellator MMA world champion Cris Cyborg has revealed that she is looking to compete in boxing and is already looking for a title fight.

The Brazilian-American mixed martial artist made history earlier this year by becoming the first fighter to win titles in four major MMA organizations with a fourth round stoppage by Julia Budd at Bellator 238.

Budd's eight-year winning streak ended to win the featherweight title on his Bellator debut in California.

Cyborg could face Australian Arlene Blencowe in her next Bellator cage fight, while admitting that a possible move towards boxing could be at stake in the future.

"I have never had a chance to box," he said. "I have had four titles in MMA, but I would like to have a world title in boxing. Now is the right time. Everyone agrees and I know that my fans will follow me wherever I go."















Cyborg has been forced to suspend any plans for a follow-up fight due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is in an isolated house, where he spoke about how he is handling the current global situation.

"In order to go to camp to prepare for a fight, then you will have to take risks," said the 34-year-old man. "You have to do it from home, this is the only option. You must follow the rules."

"This (pandemic) has surprised everyone. The fighters, the fans, and it hurts everyone. Everyone is sad because we would like to fight but you can't be sure doing this."

"I like how Bellator has handled the situation. Everyone gets paid and is thinking of other people."

Cyborg has a good relationship with President Scott Coker



Cyborg says he is happy that Bellator has entered into a business relationship with President Scott Coker.

"I respect Scott," he said. "He has talked to me and we have a plan. When I am there, treat all fighters the same way. Show respect to everyone."

A possible rematch with UFC featherweight champion Amanda & # 39; The Lioness & # 39; Nunes could be on the cards in Japan with Cyborg willing to make amends for just his second career loss.

"I want a rematch," said Cyborg. "Scott said I will be the real world champion as a boxer with all the belts."