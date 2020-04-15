Could F1 2020 start in Austria? Sky F1 Vodcast with Horner and Sainz

















46:06



How does an F1 driver spend his time at home? And could the 2020 season start in Austria behind closed doors? McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and Red Bull boss Christian Horner join Jenson Button, Ted Kravitz and Simon Lazenby in the latest Sky F1 Vodca

The possibility of starting the Formula 1 season with a closed-door race in July in Austria is "absolutely doable," according to Red Bull boss Christian Horner, one of the guests in the latest Sky F1 Vodcast.

Horner, along with McLaren driver Carlos Sainz, joined Jenson Button, Ted Kravitz and Simon Lazenby to discuss everything about F1, and in particular when and how the season could start, with the first nine races of 2020 already suspended due to coronavirus.

The first declared race of the campaign is currently the French GP on June 28, although there are serious doubts about it due to France's restrictions on public events. However, there is more optimism about the Austrian GP, ​​which is slated for a week later on July 5.

The race could take place without the assistance of fans, as Ross Brawn revealed to Sky F1 last week, and Horner, whose Red Bull team owns the Spielberg track, endorsed that notion and confirmed the discussions.

"The Red Bull Ring is a ready-to-use facility, it can be ready in a very short period of time to meet FIA criteria," Horner said. "The possibility of being able to run a race behind closed doors is absolutely feasible."

1:25 Motorsports F1 CEO Ross Brawn tells Sky F1 that the 2020 season could start without the presence of fans. Motorsports F1 CEO Ross Brawn tells Sky F1 that the 2020 season could start without the presence of fans.

He added: "I think there is going to be an organized route back to the full Grand Prix and there are certain circuits that they are talking about, events without crowds, potentially just focusing on television with a limited number of people, limited operational staff there as Una way to start the championship.

"Soccer and other sports are also considering the same route. Of course, in Formula 1 there is more distance between the competitors, they have helmets, etc., so there is also that natural distance."

"It is something that Austria (the promoters) and Red Bull are analyzing, but of course they have to work with local authorities and governments. And at the moment it is under discussion."

Red Bull endorses 18-race season

Horner also agreed with Brawn's claim that F1 could still hold an 18-race championship if the season starts in July.

"There is still confidence that we can get 18 races between the beginning of July and the end of the year and that will be a resounding championship," said the Red Bull boss.

"It is going to be difficult, but I think when we start it will be hard and fast and it will be a great challenge."

Sainz on Isolation, E-Sports, and More

Sainz, the McLaren star who finished sixth in the championship last season, was also on Vodcast and discussed various topics, including:

His Madrid running goals, including learning economics, and his family fitness classes.

Why do you expect your teammate, Lando Norris, to regrow hair …

Want to join virtual GPs

Why will F1 drivers be "in pain,quot; if the season begins without further testing?

Why a condensed season could confuse the results?

And that's not all in the latest Vodcast

Horner spoke extensively about F1 teams coming together to make sure all teams "survive," why Red Bull believes the rule regulations, planned for 2021, should be delayed until 2023, and the debate on limiting costs.

"Regulations are what drive its cost," Horner added, following comments from McLaren CEO Zak Brown on the matter last week. "Should all teams have the same limit?"

Alastair Darwood, a junior physician and member of the NHS Clinical Entrepreneur Program, was also on the program discussing his collaboration with Red Bull and Renault to develop ventilators.

Catch the full episode by clicking play in the video at the top!