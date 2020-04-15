coronavirus: Trump will convene G7 leaders in a video call to discuss a pandemic – Latest News

United States President Donald Trump will hold a video conference with G7 leaders on Thursday to coordinate national responses to the coronavirus outbreak, the White House said.

Trump, who is leading the G7 this year, had planned to hold this year's summit at the Camp David, Maryland presidential retreat in June, but moved him to a virtual environment due to the virus.

The Group of Seven nations is made up of the United States, France, Great Britain, Italy, Canada, Japan and Germany, and all seven have been heavily affected by the virus.

Trump spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday about the G7 conference call and "efforts to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and reopen world economies," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from a London hospital this week after treatment for the virus, which left him in the intensive care unit for several days.

"Working together, the G7 is taking a society-wide approach to address the crisis in multiple areas, including health, finance, humanitarian assistance, and science and technology," said Deere.

Thursday's session is a continuation of a video conference on March 16, the first time that G7 leaders met in that format, to review efforts to defeat the coronavirus.

In addition to this week's meeting, another session is expected in May to lay the groundwork for the June video conference.

