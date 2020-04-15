Coronavirus: Tour de France postponed until August 29 | News News





%MINIFYHTML5fc78b7dab5aa74ed2984de6917b9a4682% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video The start of the Tour de France has been delayed until the end of August.

The Tour de France has been postponed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced the world governing body that announced the UCI.

The 107th edition of the race was due to start in Nice on June 27 and conclude in Paris on July 19, but the UCI on Wednesday issued new dates, with the opening stage on August 29 and the final on September 20.

The postponement of the race became inevitable on Monday when French President Emmanuel Macron announced that there could be no mass meetings in the country until mid-July.

The revised Tour will take place on the same route as planned for the original dates without any changes after extensive discussions with relevant local authorities in recent weeks.

The ASO organizers said in a statement: "We would like to thank all those interested in cycling, Tour partners, their broadcasters in 190 countries, as well as all authorities interested in the Tour de France for their responsiveness. and support.

"With them, we hope that the 2020 edition will help turn the page on the difficult days we are currently experiencing around the world."

More to follow …