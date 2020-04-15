



NHS staff at a briefing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has officially opened its doors to patients from the North Middlesex Hospital outpatient services.

Parts of the club's state-of-the-art house have been redesigned to serve as additional capacity for the hospital, freeing up space for the North Middlesex Hospital to treat patients with symptoms of Covid-19.

The clinic is expected to serve up to 70 patients per day and will be open Monday through Saturday, with up to 30 employees on site at any time.

Among the changes made to the stadium is turning the club's media entrance and café into a reception area for visitors and NHS staff.

The locker room often worn by visiting teams for NFL games has become a Mother's Day Unit.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium houses the North Middlesex Hospital Women's Outpatient Services, freeing up much-needed capacity at the hospital to treat patients with symptoms of COVID 19, while supporting the redirection of pregnant women.

An area where flash zone interviews are typically seen after the Premier League and European games have been transformed into consultation and exploration rooms.

Briefings for NHS staff will be held in the auditorium where post-match manager press conferences are generally held.

And the outside locker room used in soccer games has been converted into a midwifery clinic room and staff administrative office.