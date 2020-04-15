Coronavirus: Tom Marquand fined after embracing the stable after Addeybb's victory in Randwick | Racing News

Jockey Tom Marquand was fined A $ 2,000 (just over £ 1,000) for breaking Australia's coronavirus protocols by taking a steady hand after his victory at Addeybb on Saturday.

Marquand was celebrating the Grade 1 victory on William Haggas' horse at the Queen Elizabeth Stakes in Royal Randwick when he hugged the Safid Alam bunch, who was fined $ 500 (about £ 250).

Commissioners on the Sydney track were forced to meet after the incident to decide whether to allow Marquand to continue riding, as he had violated strict social distancing regulations.

A statement from New South Wales Racing read: "Racing NSW Stewards conducted an investigation today into a violation of the Racing NSW Covid-19 Protocols, after rider Tom Marquand dismounted from his Addeybb mount after winning Race 8 (Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes) performed at Royal Randwick on Saturday April 11, 2020.

"The evidence was taken from rider Tom Marquand and stable workforce Safid Alam, who was assisted by stable representative Harry Eustace.

"Mr. Marquand and Mr. Alam pleaded guilty to one charge under AR232 (b) for failing to comply with an order and / or direction from the Stewards, since after dismounting from Addeybb, jockey Marquand initiated contact with Mr. Alam contacting his shoulder, which later resulted in Mr. Alam and rider Marquand hugging each other soon after, as such contact violates the NSW Covid-19 Racing Protocols.

"After considering all the evidence, taking into account the guilty pleas and contrition displayed by both parties, the rider Marquand was fined $ 2,000 and Mr. Alam was fined $ 500.

"After learning about the contact between the two sides, Racing NSW Stewards sought medical advice regarding the measures that should be implemented to allow rider Tom Marquand to continue participating in New South Wales racing meetings."

"After considering medical advice and confirming that both Mr. Alam and Mr. Marquand had shown no symptoms of Covid-19, Stewards was satisfied that rider Tom Marquand's continued participation in the New Wales racing meetings of the South did not present a greater risk as a result of this incident, and therefore Tom Marquand was allowed to fulfill his driving commitments. "