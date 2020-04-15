coronavirus: Millions of children at highest risk for online predators during confinement: UNICEF – Latest news

Millions of children worldwide are at increased risk of online sexual exploitation, violence and cyberbullying as they spend more time on virtual platforms due to the closure of schools in the midst of the closure of COVID-19, the UN said.

More than 1.5 billion children and youth have been affected by school closings worldwide and many are online now taking classes and socializing, the UN agency for children, UNICEF said.

"Spending more time on virtual platforms can leave children vulnerable to sexual exploitation and grooming online as predators seek to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic. Lack of face-to-face contact with friends and partners can lead to increased risk-taking, as sending sexualized images, while increasing unstructured time online, can expose children to potentially harmful and violent content, as well as an increased risk of cyberbullying, "said UNICEF .

Executive Director of the Global Alliance to End Violence, Howard Taylor, said the coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented increase in screen time.

"School closings and strict containment measures mean that more and more families rely on technology and digital solutions to keep children learning, entertained, and connected to the outside world, but not all children have the knowledge, skills, and the resources necessary to stay safe online. " "

UNICEF together with its partners, the Global Alliance to End Violence against Children, the International Telecommunication Union, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the World Health Organization, among others , will publish a new technical note intended to urge governments, educators and parents to be vigilant and ensure that children's online experiences are safe and positive during COVID-19.

"Under the shadow of COVID-19, the lives of millions of children have been temporarily reduced to their homes and their screens. We must help them navigate this new reality," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

"We call on governments and industry to join forces to keep children and youth safe online through enhanced security features and new tools to help parents and educators teach their children how to use the Internet in a safe way. safe,quot;.

Agencies are asking governments to keep child protection services open and active during the pandemic and to train health, education and social service workers on the impacts that COVID-19 may have on their well-being, including increased online risks.



In addition, they are asked to step up cyber security awareness and education initiatives and to provide local help lines and hotlines.

Meanwhile, the information technology industry, including social media platforms, is being asked to improve online platforms with more security measures, especially by using virtual learning tools.

They are also invited to promote and facilitate child safety referral services and helplines, as well as help connect disadvantaged children in low-income households, UNICEF said.

Schools are asked to update current protection policies to reflect the new realities of children learning from home and to ensure that they have continuous access to school guidance services.

Parents should ensure that their children's devices have the latest antivirus software and programs updates. They are also encouraged to talk to their children about how and with whom they communicate online and establish new internet rules, the UN agency and its partners said.