Coronavirus: Juventus players Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi make a full recovery | Football news

French international Matuidi confirmed that he had been diagnosed with the virus a week after Italian defender Rugani became the first Serie A player to test positive.

Juventus said both players had undergone swab tests that had returned clean, meaning they no longer have to isolate themselves.

A statement from the club said: "Rugani and Matuidi underwent double verification with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the coronavirus.

"The tests yielded negative results. Therefore, the players recovered and are no longer subject to the home isolation regimen."

Forward Paulo Dybala was also diagnosed with coronavirus

Rugani and Matuidi were two of three Juventus players who contracted a coronavirus after Argentine forward Paulo Dybala also tested positive.

Last week it was announced that the sport in Italy will continue to be suspended after its prime minister extended the national blockade to May 3.

The Italian FA plots the return of training in May

The president of the Italian Football Federation says he wants the players to be tested for coronavirus in late April, allowing clubs to re-train in May.

Series A has been suspended since March 9 due to the global pandemic, with Italy being one of the most affected countries.

