Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

US retail sales fell 8.7 percent in March, the biggest decline on record.

Leaders around the world criticized the Trump administration's decision to stop US funding for the World Health Organization.

Aid payments under the $ 2 trillion stimulus package have started showing up in Americans' bank accounts.

Proof is the key

Have we stopped the spread of the coronavirus? Are we past the peak yet? When can we safely ease restrictions? How can we avoid a second wave of infections?

All responses depend on rapid, accurate, generalized, and readily available tests for both active infections and the antibodies they leave behind. Without it, officials trying to deal with the pandemic fly blindly.

But a serious lack of evidence capacity has emerged as a characteristic failure of the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, and is now threatening to hamper efforts to stem the outbreak and reopen the economy.

Senate Democrats proposed Wednesday that $ 30 billion be included in the next stimulus package for a national program to greatly expand the testing and tracking of Covid-19 infections. "Each state cannot have its own separate plan," said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York. "We need a national plan."