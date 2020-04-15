Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

-
US retail sales fell 8.7 percent in March, the biggest decline on record.
Leaders around the world criticized the Trump administration's decision to stop US funding for the World Health Organization.
Aid payments under the $ 2 trillion stimulus package have started showing up in Americans' bank accounts.
Proof is the key
Have we stopped the spread of the coronavirus? Are we past the peak yet? When can we safely ease restrictions? How can we avoid a second wave of infections?
All responses depend on rapid, accurate, generalized, and readily available tests for both active infections and the antibodies they leave behind. Without it, officials trying to deal with the pandemic fly blindly.
But a serious lack of evidence capacity has emerged as a characteristic failure of the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, and is now threatening to hamper efforts to stem the outbreak and reopen the economy.
Senate Democrats proposed Wednesday that $ 30 billion be included in the next stimulus package for a national program to greatly expand the testing and tracking of Covid-19 infections. "Each state cannot have its own separate plan," said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York. "We need a national plan."
At this time, the main bottleneck for diagnostic testing is not laboratory capacity; It is the shortage of swabs and chemicals. The volume of evidence in the US USA It has decreased significantly in recent days due to shortage of supplies, commercial labs say.
The F.D.A. has authorized a new type of test that uses saliva instead of a nasal swab and may reduce the risk of infection for those who administer it. The test is being implemented in New Jersey with the help of Rutgers University, where it was developed.
Antibody tests, which reveal whether you can be immune to an infection, are only starting to increase and it's still hard to find in most places. But the wealthy and exclusive oceanfront community of Fisher Island, Florida arranged for each resident to get tested. And researchers studying the prevalence of the virus across the country are evaluating 10,000 Major League Baseball employees this week.
Concerned about responsibility: Business executives told President Trump in a conference call that much more extensive evidence is needed before reopening the economy. They said they were concerned about high demands if workers were called too early and became infected on the job.
The closure of the American wallet
Retail sales in the United States historically sank in March, dropping 8.7 percent, another grim marker of the economic devastation caused by the virus.
It was the steepest decline in a month since the federal government began tracking total retail sales, which include online sales, as well as money spent in stores, restaurants, bars, and the like. (The previous record came during the 2008 financial crisis, when sales fell nearly 4 percent for two consecutive months.)
April's number is likely to be worse: Most states did not close non-core deals until a few weeks ago.
With the retail decline, Sales tax revenue, the largest revenue stream for most states, has fallen dramatically. Officials are looking for ways to keep public services running.
Although President Trump predicted a post-crisis economic boom, a Federal Reserve poll found that Few US companies hope to recover quickly.
All sorts of industries have been damaged, from automobiles to Hollywood. Some producers are considering a pivot: With clothing sales dropping sharply, some cotton producers may plant food crops this year.
Will students return to college in the fall?
Closing the campuses for spring has cost colleges and universities millions of dollars as they canceled the lucrative sports seasons and reimbursed room and board. Schools prepare for even greater success this fall.
As universities face the prospect of online-only classes continuing for the next school year, they anticipate that many students will decide not to return or will choose a less expensive option in a time of widespread unemployment. Many international students will stay at home due to travel restrictions or fear of studying abroad. A trade group predicts a 15 percent drop in enrollment in the US. USA
Schools like Harvard and Stanford may turn to large endowments, but many others are concerned that they can't weather the storm, and they are freezing teacher salaries and pausing construction.
Change of admission tests: Many universities have said they will temporarily stop requiring SAT or ACT test results for admission due to the pandemic. In response, the College Board, which administers the SAT, said Wednesday it would offer online versions of the test for students to take at home if secondary schools remain closed in the fall.
Some critics said the move could put low-income students at an even greater disadvantage than they already face. "It's different if you're taking the test in a one-bedroom apartment with 17 family members in the background," said Akil Bello, senior director of FairTest, an organization that opposes the use of standardized tests in college admissions.
The Aya family shared with the Times the heartbreaking final text messages between a teenage daughter and her mother, who were working in the emergency room of a Brooklyn hospital until she was infected with the coronavirus.
Hot spots
-
Belgium now It has the second highest mortality rate in Europe, after Spain. At least 4,440 people died, about 383 per million residents.
-
The virus has spread rapidly in Detroit, where a large working-class population cannot afford to isolate itself and many people still ride shoulder to shoulder on public buses.
-
In Moscow, where there are more than 14,500 confirmed cases, a new digital pass system aimed at controlling movement led to chaotic crowds, delaying weeks of efforts at social distancing.
-
RomaniaWith around 7,200 confirmed cases and around 360 deaths, it banned exports of agricultural products to countries outside the European Union. The country is the first member country to do so.
What you can do
Rekindle the romance. Quarantined with a partner? This is how couples can rekindle romantic love and grow together, rather than break up.
Manage panic attacks. A short-lived, sudden feeling of anxiety, shortness of breath, and disabling fear can be mistaken for coronavirus symptoms.
Help those in need. Donating cash is not the only way. You can help people enroll in aid programs, drop products at a food bank, or set up an online financing campaign for a struggling business.
Travel chair. See the Northern Lights over Greenland, explore the Great Pyramids of Egypt, and discover Bald Eagles in Hawaii as we take you on virtual tours of the 52 of our places to visit in 2020.
What else are we following?
-
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York said he would require people to cover their faces in places where they couldn't stay six feet from others.
-
Thousands of car protesters surrounded the State Capitol in Michigan, accusing the governor of going too far with orders to stay home.
-
Money for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses affected by the pandemic could run out as soon as Wednesday night.
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci speculated that sporting events could resume this year, without fans, if the players were evaluated weekly and isolated in hotels.
-
A place where you can still find a complete sports calendar: Nicaragua. Only nine cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country, although many people doubt the low number of victims.
-
A zoo in Berlin has drawn up a grim contingency plan: if food sources are depleted, it will feed some of its animals with others. (The zoo said its prized polar bear, Vitus, would be the last to leave.)
-
A 99-year-old World War II veteran set out to raise about $ 1,250 for Britain's National Health Service by walking in his garden. As of Wednesday night, he had raised more than $ 12 million.
-
What day is Stripped of the usual rhythms of life by the pandemic, people are losing track of time. (It's Wednesday, by the way).
-
Eighteen of our veteran journalists shared "one brilliant thing,quot; from these dark times: learning to cook, folding paper cranes, reconnecting with friends.
What are you doing
While I generally ship our empty Amazon boxes directly to the curb for recycling as quickly as possible, I now keep the flattened cardboard in my garage so that my 5-year-old son has a treasure to reach for daily art projects. He has created a pirate's chest, a knight's shield, and a robot.
– Thessaly of Saram, Queens
