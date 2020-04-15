Coronavirus: Blackburn Rovers is the first team to send players on an off-season break | Football news

Mowbray: "They need a break because I'm not anticipating a big break from the end of one season to the start of the next."





Blackburn Rovers is 10th in the championship after 37 games

Blackburn Rovers is the first team to send its players on a break during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Championship club says players will begin a three-week "off season,quot; so that they are "physically up-to-date,quot; when the 2019-20 season resumes.

With all professional football in England suspended indefinitely, Blackburn says the break meets English Football League guidelines.

In a statement, the club said: "During this time, players have been advised to back off from the intense training programs that aired when soccer was postponed in the country a month ago due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Tony Mowbray says he wants to protect his players from & # 39; total exhaustion & # 39;

Manager Tony Mowbray believes that movement is a necessary step to protect players from injury and fatigue when soccer resumes.

"It is what we have decided is best for the well-being of our players," said the Rovers manager. "You can't keep training them really hard every day. You need to protect them from total exhaustion."

"They need a break because I'm not anticipating a big break from the end of one season to the start of the next."

The EFL has warned clubs that training should not resume until May 16 "at the earliest," and has also emphasized that there may be further setbacks depending on government guidelines.

"The players have been working very hard for the past four weeks, so now we are removing them from their physical programs for three weeks, just so they can take a breather and relax their bodies," added Mowbray.

"They have played 37 league games and have been working very hard every day for the past month as we have been tracking them and the distances they have covered through the running app, so we are telling them to just go down tools, like a closed season before a preseason.

"So they have three weeks off the physical side of the game and then they will have more weeks at home, which could lead us to return to work in training camp for a couple of weeks before we try to get the season over, if we can." .

The manager says he will have a regular dialogue with the first team team and described how they will stay focused.

"They are taking time off from the physical aspect of training, but we are sending them personal development plans to analyze and analyze, which also includes Premier League best practices."

"We will try to keep the group together at Zoom, which the players have been using a lot to talk to each other, so we will try to keep it going for the next three weeks with things relevant to football."

"It is important to do that, just to maintain connection and team spirit."