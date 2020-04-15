Coronavirus: Arsenal in & # 39; productive conversations & # 39; with players on wages | Football news

Arsenal's executive team gives up "over a third,quot; of his salary for the next 12 months; There are no plans to suspend staff





Arsenal has confirmed that talks are continuing with their players about wages and how they can "adequately support their club,quot; during the coronavirus crisis.

Players have been pressured to accept pay cuts or deferrals during the season suspension, although the Professional Soccer Association (PFA) has not accepted a 30 percent pay cut proposed by the Premier League.

In a statement released Wednesday, Arsenal confirmed that the club is still in "productive,quot; talks with its players on the matter.

"For the past 10 days we have been in talks with them about the potential financial challenges ahead and how we are planning for them now," the statement read.

"These are ongoing, productive conversations about how our players could adequately support their club."

"We have not and will not comment on this matter until these private discussions have concluded."

The statement also confirmed that the club's executive team "offered to give up more than a third,quot; of their salary over the next 12 months.

There are also no plans to suspend staff, who will continue to receive their full wages.

"We have made it clear to them that we are not considering layoffs, and we are fully focused on protecting their welfare, work and wages," the statement added.

"All of our employees receive their full wages and we plan to continue this. We currently do not intend to use the Government's leave plan."

