Corey Feldman releases (My) Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys again after hackers stole it from him and viewers of watching his movie

Corey Feldman to release his film (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys A second time after the boy actor converted, the advocate for victims of sexual abuse announced that he and the viewers were robbed by hackers. Corey launched his Truth Campaign in October 2017, where he raised funds to raise enough money to make a movie that would eventually reveal the names of child molesters in a pedophile ring that he claims abused him and his friend Corey Haim. during his years in Hollywood. He and others made allegations that Charlie Sheen raped Corey Haim when they filmed the movie, Luke. Corey Haim was 13 years old and Charlie Sheen was 19 years old. It took several years and finally, the movie was released. On March 9, 2020, it promised to be a great night for Corey Feldman; instead, at the climactic moment where viewers were going to watch his long-awaited movie that would expose a ring of pedophiles, he and his viewers were robbed.

Corey Feldman made his movie (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys for $ 1.5 million. With a full cast and crew, Corey Feldman has people to pay for. Due to hackers attacking the movie airing on the official website, Corey Feldman announced on live Twitter that he had lost countless dollars. On the night of the premiere, the film was pirated and could not be broadcast. The official account was frozen for the time being and ticket sales stopped.

As Corey Feldman made clear during a recent concert on Twitter, more important than the loss of income was that people were unable to view the documentary exposing the alleged ring of pedophiles. It seems that since the first premiere, the names of the members of the ring of accused pedophiles have been lost from the media discussion.

You can see a Twitter Live that Corey Feldman held where he addressed the matter.

#MYTRUTHRETURNS IMPORTANT DISCUSSION BEYOND THE MOVIE ABOUT WHO THE WOLF PACK REALLY IS, HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF 2 AND YOU ARE SO IMPORTANT 2 SUPPORT # MYTRUTHTHERAPEOF2COREYS W LEGAL VISION! https://t.co/5tAee6K64J – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) April 13, 2020

Tickets for (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys It will go on sale on April 18, 2020. Corey Feldman also released a statement about the return of his documentary and included a press release from the film's official website. You can see that below.

#MYTRUTHRETURNS ONLY 1 WEEK AWAY: PLEASE READ THIS IMPORTANT PRESS RELEASE ON THE NEXT VERSION OF # MYTRUTHTHERAPEOF2COREYS LIKE MANY OF YOU KNOW WE HAVE BEEN UNDER A HEAVY ATTACK! A VIRTUAL BARRAGA OF … https://t.co/4WBsVFqv8W – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) April 15, 2020

You are going to see it (My) truth: the violation of 2 Coreys when I get back on April 22, 2020? Do you support the movement and the documentary Truth by Corey Feldman?

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal communication and interaction with Corey Feldman, members of Wolfpack and Feldfam. She has never had personal, private communication and interaction with Judy Haim. She supports Corey Feldman's truth campaign and posts her personal opinions and experiences on her social media pages and personal websites and blogs. She has followed this case since 2017.



