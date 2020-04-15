Cinemark plans to reopen circuit around July 1 – Deadline

Thinking that the COVID-19 crisis will subside by summer, Cinemark chief financial officer and COO Sean Gamble told investors and financial analysts at a special conference today that the chain is seeking to "boost" for the July 1 with employees returning approximately two weeks earlier in late June. That said, openings could be "state by state, county by county" by Gamble "escalated on demand" with possible reduced hours and days of the week.

That said, Gamble cautioned that it could be three months before the circuit experiences normal levels of business.

"We won't be all day 1 again, but let's dive in," Gamble said.

Cinemark CEO and Board Director Mark Zoradi added that there will be two weeks of "showing off the library product, the high-profile library product," as the network expects a slow attendance ramp. The big bang anticipated here is the weekend of July 17-19, which is where Warner Bros. Christopher Nolan Beginning is taking off

Gamble said profitability for the circuit can be achieved "at levels of occupancy of 20% to 30%," so if local social distancing ordinances were in place, "we can execute that successfully and profitably."

"Our lowest attendance month had occupancy levels of 10% and we are still operating profitably," said Gamble.

The end of June period will be used to start marketing again for consumers, particularly the chain's 12 million addressable consumers.

"Security is more important than growth," said Zoradi, "what led us to this strength of position is that we were relatively conservative and did not pursue multiples beyond what we were unable to do."

Zoradi's statement was in response to analysts' query about the call about whether Cinemark would be picking up other theaters that might need a life preserver at the moment.

"As the debt begins to pay off and when the COVID crisis begins to subside, and we get confirmation of when the theaters can reopen, we will certainly consider them," said Zoradi at M&A, "With all the uncertainty, we are very pleased to see operate and open … and there will be time and opportunity to consider it at a later date. At this time, we are not considering M&A opportunities, "said Zoradi.

