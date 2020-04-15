Cinemark CEO Zoradi sees no change to Windows Trolls Windows – Deadline

Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said Hollwyood Studios "are eager to return to this business once security is no longer a concern," ignoring Universal / Dreamworks Animation’s Trolls World Tour going straight to PVOD like a bump on the road.

However, it was very successful for Universal with Trolls raising around $ 50 million, according to industry sources, raising concerns about the removal of the already narrow theatrical windows after the pandemic.

But Zoradi, in a lengthy conversation about the country's third-largest network and the overall display on a conference call Wednesday, noted that Trolls "It was the only real change," with all the other big-ticket movies postponing or delaying their release dates until the theater reopened. "Universal was very clear and made the decision when we were closing our theaters. They felt they were spending as much on money and commitment marketing as McDonald’s, that they had no choice. We don't see any systemic change in all the major studios when it comes to their top movies because theater is so important to them, "he told Wall Streeters eager to get details on the company's financial health and plans.

Movie theaters account for about 54% of a studio's revenue, he said.

The issue is so important that NATO launched a study this week that commissioned EY that showed that more time in theaters for a movie increased revenue not only from theatrical revenue but also from home entertainment. The study, "The Statistical Relationship Between House Launch Window Duration and Movie Sales," reduced the numbers from 2012 to 2017 and showed a one-percentage-point higher ratio of launch window duration. From home to theatrical career is associated with $ 56,000 in higher home sales and a $ 116,000 increase in box office income, or $ 175,000 in total incremental sales. Based on a "correlation coefficient," EY said, home sales benefit proportionally even more than movie theaters when a movie lasts longer in theaters.

Zoradi, the former president of Walt Disney Pictures, said he works closely with studios to manage the crisis and, for example, hopes to showcase high-profile library content as early as the last week of June for a staggered opening of the cinemas. with limited hours preparing for a stronger second half and a busy 2021 slate.

When asked if he thinks next year's release schedule is too good, perhaps with a crowded release schedule of postponed movies, he said no. "I don't think we have that problem. … The good thing about the way the system works is that the studios are adept at looking at the schedule and the lineup and seeing where they want to go relative to the competition." He noted that some of the films for 2021 have had production delays and will be under pressure until 2022. "

Zoradi said he hopes to return to normal. He was at Disney during the SARS epidemic in 2003 and said it took people a relatively short time to recover and return to theaters. COVID-19 is more infections and global than SARS, he acknowledged. but wherever "SARS went, the theater improved and came back pretty quickly."