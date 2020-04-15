Ciara reveals that Russell Wilson was not allowed to keep his ultrasound appointment amid the spread of the coronavirus

Roommates, social estrangement has affected the nation, but many people are still required to be outside. Pregnant women, for example, still have to keep medical appointments, and unfortunately Ciara had to do it alone.

Many doctors' offices do not allow non-patients to enter the building, leaving Russell Wilson to go to his wife's ultrasound via FaceTime.

Ciara shared her experience with her fans in a video on Instagram, and sends good wishes to all pregnant women during this time!

As previously reported, Russell and Ciara announced that they are expecting a baby, which will raise the child count to three! They are already parents of a small future, and Princess Sienna.

The couple first announced that they were expecting a bundle of joy in January while vacationing in Turks and Caicos. Ciara was recently candid about her experience of being pregnant during this pandemic.

While some people are panicking, Cici says that she and her family are simply "doing their best this time."