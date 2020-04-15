Ciara and Russell Wilson's Backyard Surprises People: Watch Their Video

It has recently been revealed that Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting a baby. The couple made the announcement from their backyard, according to some of the fans who saw the genre reveal celebration.

The Shade Room republished the clip, and people are surprised to see the beautiful backwardness of the family.

Watch the video below and you will see for yourself what this is all about.

Someone asked, "Is that your PATIO?" And another follower was surprised and said: "It seems that the patio is on vacation in Aruba,quot; congratulations "God bless,quot;.

One commenter posted this: "After being in a bad relationship, finding a love like this is a great feeling," and someone else said, "Sorry. I admired your legs all the time. What is this video about?"

A follower lunged for Russell and said, "Yes, I am very happy for Russell. I am sure he loves the future, but there is nothing like a man who has his own son."

One commenter said, "He's about to play all the sports out there!" Congratulations! "And someone else asked," Is that your house? It looks like a golf course. You don't have to worry about social distancing! nobody lives near them. "

A happy fan exclaimed: A Awwww yes! A Russell baby! We needed another child to come under Russell's leadership and parenting. Two sons and one daughter. I love it. Congratulations to the Russell family. "

Someone posted this message: ‘When you care about doing business and you keep your mouth shut on drama. These people are what you call a prosperous life. Effortlessly walking in blessings. "

Ciara and Russell are currently caring for two children together, Future Zahir Wilburn and Sienna Princess Wilson.

As previously reported, Ciara announced that she was going to have a baby earlier in the year, in January.



