Ciara and Russell Wilson waiting for baby!

Russell Wilson and Ciara are expecting a baby.

The couple took to Instagram to share the results of their gender reveal.

Cici announced that she was expecting a number 3 baby in January. The pop singer shared a photo of herself posing in a bikini and showing off: her growing bulge on social media. The publication was simply titled "Number 3,quot;.

In 2015, Ciara opened to E! on motherhood:

"I love being a mother. It really comes first before everything now. It all just happened at the perfect time for me with my son," she said at the time. "I felt like I needed to have it in reference to how I was grounding myself and putting things in perspective for myself. It just makes me not worry so much about things. Like, I don't sweat little things anymore and I give my son that credit." .

Congratulations to the Wilsons!