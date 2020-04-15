Christopher Eccleston Aims to Avoid Hospitalization of COVID-19 by Reducing Alcohol Consumption

WENN / Instar

Reluctant to be a burden on the National Health Service in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor in & # 39; Thor: The Dark World & # 39; you are determined to protect your immune system.

Christopher Eccleston You are reducing alcohol consumption during the coronavirus pandemic, making it strong enough to fight COVID-19 if you do contract the disease.

The "Doctor who"Star has struggled with anorexia and depression in the past, but she knows that she is luckier than most to have plenty of room to exercise at home."

In order to avoid being a burden on the National Health Service (NHS) at a time of high pressure, the 56-year-old is suffering from a health problem and reducing alcohol consumption.

"If I was on a tower block without a backyard, I don't know how I would handle it (lock)," he tells the UK television presenter. Lorena Kelly. "Exercise has helped me. I cut down on alcohol … because I'm thinking about whether I can protect my immune system … my goal is to be able to manage it without going to the hospital."

"If I can stay away from the NHS, if someone older … needs a bed, they would get the bed."

The star also hopes that the good work done by NHS staff will remind politicians and the public of how critical they are to the nation.

"I hope now … that the world has changed, the NHS will no longer be a political football for either side and that it is protected because it is the greatest expression of Britain we have," he says.