Home Entertainment Chrissy Teigen is a royal judge on her new Quibi show

Chrissy Teigen is a royal judge on her new Quibi show

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Chrissy Teigen is a royal judge on her new Quibi show
%MINIFYHTMLdc069536d78c746d98e69160beba691512%

You have to admit that "Judge Chrissy,quot; sounds great.

Chrissy Teigen is a woman of many talents. Now we can add "royal judge,quot; to your growing resume thanks to Chrissy cut, his new program on Quibi.

And it turns out it's a real show in the courtroom! Chrissy considers small claims cases between real people. The motto states that "the people are real, the cases are real and the sentence is legally binding ** … no matter how disqualified the judge is."

Quibi

** As legally binding as the court shows (as Judge Judy) actually are.

Each episode lasts between six and eight minutes, which means you could go through the entire series while having a few slices of pizza, which is scientifically proven to be the best way to enjoy a show. And each ends with a sketch in the courtroom, so it's fun.

I knew Chrissy cut It had been around since Chrissy kept teasing us on Twitter, but I have to admit, I was wondering what kind of cases I was solving. I'm not sure how I would feel if I let a celebrity decide whether or not he was right in an argument.

I am seeing clippings from "Chrissy’s Court,quot; and it is somehow better than I could have imagined. @quibi don't be mad at me !!

The case in the first episode features plaintiff Joey Valenza asking defendant David Oganesyan to pay him $ 999, the cost of a speaker that Joey shot down when David startled him.

Quibi

Here's the full story: Joey is a lounge singer at a restaurant, and he was finishing a song by Frank Sinatra when David, a patron of the restaurant, approached him and asked if he could play a rap song. The request baffled Joey so much that he knocked down his speaker system and broke it.

It was especially exciting when Chrissy's husband, EGOT winner John Legend, introduced himself as an expert music witness.

%MINIFYHTMLdc069536d78c746d98e69160beba691513%

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Quibi doesn't allow you to capture any of his shows, so here's a photo of Chrissy and John the night he won his Oscar.

In the end, Chrissy ruled in David's favor because he brought down his own speaker, but she agreed to cover the damage herself. A generous judge!

Quibi

Other cases include a couple fighting over a sweater they gave their cousin, and two people on a situation ship who can't agree on what they are to each other. All litigants call Chrissy "Judge,quot; when addressing her, and it's quite funny.

TBH, I'm still a little confused. How did Joey and David agree to go to Chrissy's show to start with? They didn't seem like deadly enemies or anything, but Joey was trying to get David to pay him $ 1,000! One thousand dollars! They are hardly friends.

Quibi

This is a claimant from a later episode and she doesn't look happy with whoever is watching.

By far the highlight of the show is Chrissy's mother, Pepper Thai, who serves as a court bailiff and struggles to deliver her phrase: "Everyone stands up for the honorable judge Chrissy Teigen."

Quibi

She does it right in the fourth episode!

And I have to say that Chrissy really knows how to wear a judge's robe.

Quibi

Did you know that judicial necklaces could be so fashionable? I did not do it

Chrissy's show basically combines comedy sketches and reality shows, and if you're a messy bitch who loves drama (like me) then she'll be in your alley.

NBC

Plus, with the 90-day free trial, you have more than enough time to browse the entire Quibi content library, and what else are you doing with your time?

TV and cinema

Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.

%MINIFYHTMLdc069536d78c746d98e69160beba691514%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©