Chrissy Teigen is a royal judge on her new Quibi show

You have to admit that "Judge Chrissy,quot; sounds great.
Chrissy Teigen is a woman of many talents. Now we can add "royal judge,quot; to your growing resume thanks to Chrissy cut, his new program on Quibi.
And it turns out it's a real show in the courtroom! Chrissy considers small claims cases between real people. The motto states that "the people are real, the cases are real and the sentence is legally binding ** … no matter how disqualified the judge is."
Each episode lasts between six and eight minutes, which means you could go through the entire series while having a few slices of pizza, which is scientifically proven to be the best way to enjoy a show. And each ends with a sketch in the courtroom, so it's fun.
I knew Chrissy cut It had been around since Chrissy kept teasing us on Twitter, but I have to admit, I was wondering what kind of cases I was solving. I'm not sure how I would feel if I let a celebrity decide whether or not he was right in an argument.
The case in the first episode features plaintiff Joey Valenza asking defendant David Oganesyan to pay him $ 999, the cost of a speaker that Joey shot down when David startled him.
It was especially exciting when Chrissy's husband, EGOT winner John Legend, introduced himself as an expert music witness.
In the end, Chrissy ruled in David's favor because he brought down his own speaker, but she agreed to cover the damage herself. A generous judge!
TBH, I'm still a little confused. How did Joey and David agree to go to Chrissy's show to start with? They didn't seem like deadly enemies or anything, but Joey was trying to get David to pay him $ 1,000! One thousand dollars! They are hardly friends.
By far the highlight of the show is Chrissy's mother, Pepper Thai, who serves as a court bailiff and struggles to deliver her phrase: "Everyone stands up for the honorable judge Chrissy Teigen."
And I have to say that Chrissy really knows how to wear a judge's robe.
Chrissy's show basically combines comedy sketches and reality shows, and if you're a messy bitch who loves drama (like me) then she'll be in your alley.
TV and cinema
Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.
%MINIFYHTMLdc069536d78c746d98e69160beba691514%