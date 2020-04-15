Chris Cuomo's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Chris Cuomo his wife announced Cristina Greeven Cuomo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Talking to his brother and the Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo during his show Cuomo Prime Time, the journalist revealed that his wife also contracted coronavirus. "Families across the state and across the country are experimenting … it's only fair that one family be one and be done," Chris shared with his brother on the show. "Cristina now has COVID, now she is positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the only thing I hoped would not happen and now I do."

He continued: "Obviously I have been a bit messy about it today, so I have been talking a lot with Andrew. The person who is not upset is Cristina. Cristina takes it easy and so far we are Waiting, and a lot of this anecdotal because we don't know A lot, she lost her sense of smell and taste. This is not science, but anecdotally the case I hear that they are milder tend to have that. I don't have that. "

The CNN presenter revealed that he had coronavirus in March and has since updated the public on his symptoms and his path to recovery.

On twitter, he also wrote: "Families around the world know the reality that our family is facing: few are a case and they are made. Indeed, Cristina has a covid now. The children are still healthy, but this shook us in our literal core. Everyone is stepping up. I can't wait to shake off this fever so I can help her like she helped me. It sucks. "