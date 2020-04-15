Chris Cuomo's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Ida Mae Astute / ABC
Chris Cuomo his wife announced Cristina Greeven Cuomo has tested positive for COVID-19.
Talking to his brother and the Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo during his show Cuomo Prime Time, the journalist revealed that his wife also contracted coronavirus. "Families across the state and across the country are experimenting … it's only fair that one family be one and be done," Chris shared with his brother on the show. "Cristina now has COVID, now she is positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the only thing I hoped would not happen and now I do."
He continued: "Obviously I have been a bit messy about it today, so I have been talking a lot with Andrew. The person who is not upset is Cristina. Cristina takes it easy and so far we are Waiting, and a lot of this anecdotal because we don't know A lot, she lost her sense of smell and taste. This is not science, but anecdotally the case I hear that they are milder tend to have that. I don't have that. "
The CNN presenter revealed that he had coronavirus in March and has since updated the public on his symptoms and his path to recovery.
On twitter, he also wrote: "Families around the world know the reality that our family is facing: few are a case and they are made. Indeed, Cristina has a covid now. The children are still healthy, but this shook us in our literal core. Everyone is stepping up. I can't wait to shake off this fever so I can help her like she helped me. It sucks. "
The CNN presenter told his brother Andrew that his children have also "helped,quot; to help around the house while his wife treats the coronavirus.
"Mom is the core. When mom falls, you feel it. They have stepped forward. They are helping each other. They are quieter. They are focused on her and we hope she will strengthen the family," he said. his brother Andrew "But I must tell you that it is difficult. It really makes me understand how people are dealing with much and much more than we are all over the place for a long time."
Andrew joked with his brother: "The good news … Cristina is going to blame you for this, there are many other things because you know she can blame you, so this will be number 17 on the list. I wouldn't worry about that."
"You are going to get better soon, because you have to be getting to the end of this. So you will be awake and strong. When all is said and done, I don't think this is a bad experience for (his children)," Andrew added. "Do you want to talk about growing up a little and seeing reality a little? Bella will step forward so that everything turns out well. I know the situation will get worse, but everything will be fine."
The CNN presenter and his wife Cristina share Bella Cuomo, Mario Cuomo and Carolina Regina Cuomo.
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML550c296af51d30519acb7c8e2f11b2a812%%MINIFYHTML550c296af51d30519acb7c8e2f11b2a813%