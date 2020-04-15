Chris Cuomo says his wife tested positive for coronavirus – Deadline

Chris Cuomo, who has been quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus, said his wife Christina has now also been diagnosed with the virus.

"Cristina now has COVID," Cuomo said in Cuomo Prime Time on Wednesday. "Now it is positive, and it breaks my heart because it is the only thing I hoped would not happen and now it does."

Cuomo revealed his wife's diagnosis while talking to her brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Look, it's something we talked about when this started. It is very difficult for a person to be quarantined in a home and for other people not to become infected, "said Andrew Cuomo. He said it can spread as easily as a family member passing dishes to an infected person without having close contact .

Since revealing that he had a coronavirus on March 31, Cuomo has continued to do his CNN show, as well as a daily broadcast for SiriusXM's POTUS channel. He has been quarantined in his basement, doing the programs remotely, his entire family has been living in another part of the house.

Earlier this week, George Stephanopoulos, the anchor of Good morning americaHe revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus as he had been caring for his wife, Ali Wentworth, who tested positive earlier this month.