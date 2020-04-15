Chris Cuomo criticizes CNN and President Donald Trump in an epic protest after being infected with the coronavirus

After being hit with a high fever due to the coronavirus, CNN presenter Chris Cuomo has decided to download President Donald Trump and the network that has made him a billionaire.

The quarantined television presenter said in a new interview on SiriusXM Monday that he is not professionally happy because he no longer wants to be a celebrity.

He said he regrets spending so much time trying to change the minds of Republicans and Democrats when he has them as guests on his show.

The veteran presenter stated, "I don't want to spend my time doing things that I don't think are valuable enough to me personally. I don't value indulging irrationality, hyperpartisanship. I don't like what I'm doing professionally. Let's go find it. I don't think it's worth it." the sorrow ".

He added: "I don't think it's worth it to me because I don't think it means enough, I don't think it matters enough, I don't think I can really change anything, so what am I really?" doing? I am considered good at being on television and advocating for different positions … but I don't know if I value those things, certainly not as much as I value being able to live my life on my own terms. "

Cuomo also chased Trump, who, he says, "we all know is full of shit by design."

The former abc 20/20 The co-presenter also made himself personal by speaking about an incident that occurred on Easter Sunday, where he and his family were attacked by a motorcycle rider "Jacka * s,quot;.

He explained: "I don't want some fat, loser biker to stop and come into my space and talk nonsense to me, and I don't want to hear it." That matters more to me than making millions of dollars a year … because I've saved my money and no longer need it. "

Cuomo also revealed: “I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth. I don't understand that, doing what I do for a living … that I can tell you to shut your mouth or that I will do the same to you. Here I am in an almost helpless position against this jerk because I am a celebrity and he is allowed to tell me what he wants. "

Last summer, Cuomo, the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), made headlines in a nasty fight in a bar where a man called him "Fredo," the weak fictional character from The Godfather.



