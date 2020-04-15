Chris Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris shows off her toned abs and tells fans what made her become more spiritual

Chris Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris has been in the headlines a lot these days, especially regarding Chris. You probably know that Chris found himself in the hot water after a comment that he felt the need to appear on an IG page related to Karrueche.

People were upset with him and told him that showing love for Karruece is really disrespectful to Ammika. To make up for it, Chris also made sure to publicly send his love to his baby mom, Ammika, and fans were amazed to see this.

Ammika, on the other hand, has been posting multiple photos to her social media account showing her toned abs, not long after giving birth to her and Chris's baby Aeko.

Someone said to Ammika, "You look so naturally beautiful," and another follower posted this message: "They are images like these, where you do the least, that you look your best. That natural beauty is endless."

A fan praised Ammika and said, "You are absolutely beautiful."

Someone else said: ‘Girl, you are a golden goddess 😭 ♥ ️ Is the hair on tour naturally curly? "Because he is sooo cute in this photo without much effort."

Another commenter posted: "The Magical Golden Hour." The sun must have shone according to the third photo "❤️".

A follower said, "I really like your spirit and your confidence."

Ammika also shared a beautiful photo with the sea and the sky and someone asked her how she became so spiritual. Check out Ammika's photo and answer.

A fan asked Chris's mom, "What made you more spiritual? 💕’ and Ammika responded with: ‘the outside world’

A follower told him: "May you always be calm in the photo."

Someone else said to Ammika: ‘As an empath, your entire account brings me peace. I think you're also empathetic. "

Many people are showing love and support for Ammika these days.



