Chinese soldiers attack next-generation assault rifle – Defense Blog

Chinese state media has released images showing proof of the next generation of an assault rifle, called the QBZ-191.

The acronym "QBZ,quot; means "Qīngwǔqì Bùqiāng Zìdòng,quot;, which literally means "light weapon, rifle, automatic,quot;. The digits generally denote the final year of a weapon's development.

The video, released by state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV), included images showing the basic and advanced version of QBZ-95 during its testing at the China Ordnance Industries Research Institute No. 208.

Three versions of the next-generation assault rifle are supposed to appear: with 267mm (PDW) trunks, 368 (the main sample) and an elongated heavy barrel for snipers in the squadrons. The rifle developed for Replace theQBZ-95bullpup style rifle that was introduced in 1997.

According to sources, the new rifle has a standard 5.8x42mm caliber chamber with a new type of rounds that perform better in the mid to long range. It has an effective firing range of 300m for the carbine version and 400m for the assault rifle version with a firing speed of 750rpm (rounds per minute).