China's Wanda Calls AMC Bankruptcy Speculation "Pure Rumors" – Deadline

Chinese group Dalian Wanda has released a statement on its AMC Entertainment, calling speculation on the bankruptcy filing "pure rumors." This comes after a S&P Global report last week forecast AMC's cash depletion in mid-summer and its potential inability to reopen in June, and as the talk has gotten tangled over a possible Chapter 11 filing.

In a one-line ad on his Chinese website, Wanda said: "Recent online media speculation that Wanda's AMC is filing for bankruptcy is a rumor."

AMC has 630 locations in the US. All temporarily closed in mid-March as the coronavirus outbreak grew. When they will reopen it is still a question mark. The world's largest exhibition circuit is saddled with $ 4.9B debt and as of last week it was valued at $ 327.3M.

As Deadline reported last week, rival distribution and display sources wouldn't be surprised if AMC introduces Chapter 11 in the near future, but that's not necessarily a scarlet letter for the group. In the event that AMC files for bankruptcy, it can still reopen under Chapter 11 according to sources, and that's because the studios and distributors may be considered by a bankruptcy court as critical sellers.

AMC has suspended 25,000 employees, instituted a reduced pay program for theater general managers, suspended discretionary spending, and made pay / employee cuts at its corporate headquarters in an effort to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

On Tuesday, AMC shares closed at $ 2.18, an increase of 5.83% in the previous session.

Wanda acquired AMC in 2012 for $ 2.6B and in 2016, it acquired Legendary Entertainment. However, in 2017 and 2018, its ambitious president Wang Jianlin suffered a precipitous public fall. As China cracked down on capital flight and Wanda was believed to be over-leveraged, Wang sold billions in assets and said the company would curb Hollywood investments. In September 2018, Wanda reduced its stake in AMC to 38% under a deal that saw AMC take a $ 600 million strategic investment from Silver Lake Capital, which was used in part to buy back Class B common shares owned by the Chinese conglomerate.

Wanda theaters in China are currently closed amid the coronavirus crisis.