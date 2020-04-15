Chicago Teen SHOT for trying to sell weed to nonsmokers! (Graphic video)

Recently, an 18-year-old teenager was shot three times, inside a Chicago gas station, and the incident started because the teenager and his friend were trying to earn a couple of dollars during the quarantine by selling marijuana.

Link to video: warning containing graphic images

The entire incident unfolded when the teenager and his friend approached a man and asked him if he wanted to buy marijuana. The man said "no," but the teens continued to pressure the man to make a purchase.

The man explained that he did not smoke marijuana and started arguing with one of the teens. Things apparently got out of there. In a few seconds, the man pulled out a gun, and then someone outside the store started shooting.

Then one of the teens who was allegedly selling marijuana was shot three times.

Fortunately, the teenager survived the shooting. Police say the man who pulled the gun was shot in the hand, hip and leg, and is in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Link to video: warning containing graphic images