Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson confirm breakup after weeks of cheating rumors!

It seems that the famous young couple on TikTok has ended their public relationship! So is! Hype House stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson are no longer an article and took to social media to make it official!

This comes after weeks of speculation, but now it's finally confirmed!

The Hype House co-founder shared a photo featuring Charli and in the caption, he addressed everything that had to be addressed.

The statement says: ‘Charli and I wanted to share with all of you that while we will always love each other, we are no longer together. Charli is such an amazing person and I am beyond thankful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be friends and she will always have a special place in my heart for the rest of my life. "

‘We are sorry it took so long to introduce yourself, but this was something we wanted to process privately first. It's been incredibly difficult for both of us, so please respect our privacy as we begin this new chapter, "Chase wrote.

Last month there were rumors that Chase had cheated on Charli

They all started when Nessa Barrett told her TikToker partner Josh Richard, who is also her boyfriend, that Chase was speaking to her through DMs.

As a result, Josh and another TikToker, Bryce Hall decided to make a song titled Still Softish.

While Charli never reacted to speculation that she was deceived, her mother did!

Heidi D & # 39; Amelio turned to Twitter to call the speculations "unpleasant,quot;, adding: "No one but Charli and Chase know what is going on between them! Everyone has decided they know what happened. How can anyone Have these thoughts? They are horrible! Please spread positivity! Always! & # 39;



