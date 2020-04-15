Channel 5 Chief Ben Frow speaks to the BBC about the coronavirus crisis – Deadline

Viacom International Media Networks UK Program Director Ben Frow spoke to BBC Radio 4 about how he is navigating on British Open Network Channel 5 and its broader portfolio through the coronavirus pandemic.

Frow, who was promoted to the group role last year after running Channel 5 since 2013, said The media show that the crisis, which has closed most of the television production and devastated advertising revenue, has caused "the most creative moment we have had as announcers."

He said Channel 5 is not as exposed as some broadcasters, since it is heavily stocked with objective programming and is less reliant on drama, but it still has "big problems" and now must "dig really deep" to deliver to the public. "In a way, we were born to this channel 5. We are a group of scruffy people," said Frow.

He noted Channel 5's flexibility around programming and its commitment to fast storytelling. "This is what we do. This is just a bigger crisis than we are used to," he said, adding: "I would hate for us to stay behind the SVODs because we couldn't function."

In the week after Channel 4 announcing plans to cut his content budget by £ 150M ($ 188M) after his coronavirus cut his advertising revenue in half, Frow was asked if having the support of ViacomCBS is helpful. .

"It certainly offers protection, just last week I was particularly grateful to be owned by Viacom," he said. "Obviously they have a very large global footprint … The best way I can help VicaomCBS through what we are going through right now is to put my nose on the whetstone, look through my portfolio and say: & # 39; Are we being the best that we can be?

Frow, who used the extensive interview to reflect on his accomplishments in the Channel 5 luxury movement and help him win awards, was also asked about his future in the industry. He was promoted last year to take on MTV and Comedy Central and said the channels are set for a "great creative journey" in the UK.

He added that he is not looking for a challenge beyond ViacomCBS at this time. "They didn't offer me, I didn't even go near or even hinted at another job in the seven years I've been on Channel 5. No one has ever called me, no headhunter has emailed me. And it's great, I love the job I do. "Frow said. "Someday I may get a call, but I'm not looking for one."