Celebrate Brittany and Paul Nassif's pregnancy by reliving their romance

Congratulations Dr. Paul Nassif and Brittany Nassif!

As previously reported, the Botched The doctor and his beautiful wife are expecting their first child together. In addition to sharing her happy news exclusively with E! News, Nassif also took to Instagram to share a sweet ultrasound of his unborn child.

"I am very excited and blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing new life to this world," wrote the online plastic surgeon. "October can't come soon enough to meet my first girl or fourth baby (yeah, it's going to be a surprise to me)! All I know is that I'd better polish my diaper changing skills. There's nothing like the feeling of having a newborn, especially when it's my baby. "

Like E! Readers surely know this will be Brittany's first child and Paul's fourth, who has three children with ex Adrienne Maloof.