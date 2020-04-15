Celebrate Brittany and Paul Nassif's pregnancy by reliving their romance

Congratulations Dr. Paul Nassif and Brittany Nassif!
As previously reported, the Botched The doctor and his beautiful wife are expecting their first child together. In addition to sharing her happy news exclusively with E! News, Nassif also took to Instagram to share a sweet ultrasound of his unborn child.
"I am very excited and blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing new life to this world," wrote the online plastic surgeon. "October can't come soon enough to meet my first girl or fourth baby (yeah, it's going to be a surprise to me)! All I know is that I'd better polish my diaper changing skills. There's nothing like the feeling of having a newborn, especially when it's my baby. "
Like E! Readers surely know this will be Brittany's first child and Paul's fourth, who has three children with ex Adrienne Maloof.
We cannot say that we are surprised to hear that these two are waiting since they have already had a love story. From their picturesque proposal on the water to their fairytale wedding in Santorini, Paul and Brittany have had many romantic moments together. And now, the baby makes three!
For a closer look at Paul and Brittany's love story, be sure to scroll through their sweetest moments below.
Instagram official!
Although Dr. Nassif had already confirmed E! The news that he was dating someone new in May 2018, made Instagram things official in July 2018 with this photo of himself, Brittany and Mark Wahlberg.
Girls beach
It didn't take long for the two of them to become inseparable! In August 2018, Paul stated that he was in "Paradise,quot; while on vacation with Brittany in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
Labor day love
By Labor Day, Paul and Brittany were completely in sync. "I forgot my hat for the races,quot;, the Botched the doctor joked next to this sweet snap
Double date
Dr. Nassif revealed that he had "the best time,quot; while with Brittany, Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez.
Sunday Sweeties
The plastic surgeon looked happier than ever in this sweet September 2018 selfie.
Couples Costume
Paul and Brittany were magical on Halloween in 2018.
Brittany meets Giuliana Rancic
"Great moments with great people," Paul bragged after a long-time meeting with E. personality Giuliana Rancic.
Christmas joy
By December 2018, Brittany had become Paul's constant plus one. Therefore, it was not surprising when they celebrated the holiday season together.
Happy Holidays
In fact, Paul and Brittany took things to the next level by sending a joint vacation card.
Birthday babe
On January 3, 2019, Dr. Nassif made his love for Britain clear with an enthusiastic post for his birthday. "A very special happy birthday to my best friend and the love of my life!" he wrote. "That we can spend another 100 together! I love you."
Date night
The cute couple took a moment for a sweet selfie while at a charity event.
Your valentine
Unsurprisingly, Brittany was Paul's Valentine's Day in 2019. "I am so grateful for this beautiful woman … I love you," said the doctor.
Traveling companions
In this capture of Australia since 2019, Paul revealed that he and his lady were "a little behind." However, this was not his first trip abroad.
Paul Nassif / Brittany Pattakos
She said yes!
On June 1, 2019, Paul knelt down and proposed to his "soul mate." "The best day of my life! I marry my best friend," said the Coolsculpting specialist after the proposal.
Wedding plan
By June 2019, the love birds have already started planning their big day. "I could see myself getting married in Santorini someday," Paul joked on Instagram.
A beautiful weekend
The couple celebrated their engagement in Southampton, New York, in July 2019. "A beautiful weekend with my beautiful fiancee," Dr. Nassif stated online.
The countdown begins!
Paul scoffed at his wedding date by writing "less than a week,quot; on Instagram.
@vangelisphotography
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Nassif
The lovebirds were married on October 6, 2019 at a picturesque reception in one of the beachfront resorts of the Greek island, Rocabella Santorini, E! News revealed exclusively at the time. Paul and Brittany's destination wedding welcomed 65 guests and followed a formal home wedding ceremony in California the previous weekend.
Baby on Board
Six months after their beautiful Santorini weddings, the couple revealed that they were waiting. His bundle of joy expires on October 19.
