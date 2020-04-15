CDC Director Warns United States Could Have Second Wave Of Coronavirus Next Year

While we are hopeful that we will see the end of this pandemic with all who continue to do their part to stop the spread, this may be the first fight against the coronavirus. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today that the United States should prepare for a second wave of coronavirus cases in 2021, according to the New York Post.

Dr. Robert Redfield said that COVID-19 can actually become seasonal like other viruses like the flu. "I think we should assume that this is like other respiratory viruses, and there will be seasonality," Redfield told "Good Morning America."

Redfield said the country needs to accelerate testing capacity now and implement other control measures, such as contact tracing, to prepare for the possibility of the next big wave of cases.

"The CDC is based on science, based on data, (so) until we see it, we don't know for sure (there will be a resurgence)," Redfield said. "But it is critical that we plan for this virus to likely follow a flu-like pattern of seasonality, and we will have another battle in advance and aggressively next winter."

Redfield said he refers to the strategy needed to fight the virus as "block and cope, block and cope."

"We are working hard to increase (public health tools) now so that as we move into the next season, we can stay in a high containment mode while supplementing that with some ongoing mitigation strategies," Redfield said.

More than 609,000 cases have been detected in the United States. USA And there have been at least 26,000 deaths, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Some large and recently populated areas have forced you to wear a mask or some form of covering your face in public. Several cities have also extended guidelines for staying home in an ongoing effort to curb the spread of the virus.

We will keep you informed of any updates.

