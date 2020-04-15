Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have more than $ 800,000 in tax debt

Teenage mother stars Catelynn Lowelland Tyler Baltierra have accumulated more than $ 800,000 in tax debt, according to documents obtained by E! News.

According to the federal tax lien, the couple was hit with a federal tax lien of $ 535,010 for the years 2016 and 2017 on November 19, 2019.

That same year, in December, Lowell and Baltierra were once again hit with a federal tax lien of $ 321,789 for 2018.

According to the documents obtained by E! The news items detailing their lien statements, the $ 856,799 they owe in tax debt remain unpaid. However, according to the documents, Lowell was also hit with a state tax lien of $ 6,001 on May 30, 2019. This amount was recently paid and cleared in February of this year.

Lowell and Baltierra, parents of Vaeda Luma Baltierra and Novalee Reign Baltierrahave been stars of the Teenage mother Show for over a decade.

More recently, Baltierra continued The Awesome Dad Show Podcast to talk about mental health, social media, parenting and how your daughter is financially "ready for life,quot;.