Cate Blanchett takes on an anti-feminist role in a new limited series ‘Ms. America & # 39;

Cate Blanchett has taken on the role of an extremely polarizing historical figure in Hulu's new limited series Mrs. America. Blanchett plays the two-time candidate for Congress in the United States, Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative social vocal, who took over the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in the 1970s … and won.

In 1972, 28 of the 38 states that were required to pass a constitutional amendment had ratified the ERA. The political climate at the time included Senator George McGovern running for president against incumbent Richard Nixon with running mate Shirley Chisholm. At the same time, feminist leader and Mrs. The founder of Gloria Steinem magazine was campaigning for abortion rights to be added to the Democratic platform just a few months before the Roe v. Case. Wade will enter the Supreme Court.

Schlafly openly opposed the Equal Rights Amendment, and although it gained traction across the country with those with more progressive views, it was building an army of supporters through its newsletter "The Phyllis Schlafly Report,quot;.

Schlafly convinced housewives and others across the country that the ERA would threaten the sanctity of American families and lead to women being recruited into the military. Remember, this was during the Vietnam era and the threat of being drafted was very real. Recruitment remains legal in the United States, although it is no longer commonly used.

"Feminists were trying to talk about the aspirational nature of women as human beings," said Blanchett. The New York Post. "And I think Phyllis really spoke about the fears of housewives. She had a fire in her that made her a long distance runner."

Female mystique Author Betty Friedan, who is played by Tracey Ullman, says of Schlafly in the limited series: "She looks like a Barbie doll, but when she opens her mouth she sounds like George Wallace."

Along with Blanchett and Ullman, America lady She also stars Rose Byrne as Steinem, Margo Martindale as New York Congresswoman Bella Abzug, Uzu Aduba as Chisholm, Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus, and Sarah Paulson as a fictional character named Alice, who is portrayed as one of Schlafly.

Many of those who disagreed with Schlafly's views were convinced that his arguments against the ERA were backed by the insurance industry and business interests. She was also accused of being a puppet for misogynists, says executive producer Dahvi Waller.

"I think what really surprised feminists was the strength of misogyny among lawmakers, who were so ready to have a woman to hide behind," Waller said.

America lady It is currently available for streaming on Hulu.



