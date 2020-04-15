Home Entertainment Cardi B drags Donald Trump while Bernie Sanders laughs

Cardi B drags Donald Trump while Bernie Sanders laughs

Cardi B was furious when former presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders was forced to drop out of the race: Cardi joined Sanders on Live and took the opportunity to drag Donald Trump.

Sanders found the tirade amusing.

"Even right now, people who are in jail are not being protected as well as they should by this coronavirus. One thing that puzzles my mentality about number 45 is when this coronavirus news was coming and everything, he kept blaming That this was a movement by the Democrats to make it look bad. That everything the Democrats do is bad propaganda to make it look bad. But the thing is, darling, you don't need the Democrats to make you look bad. it looks bad ".

