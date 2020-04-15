Canucks' Tyler Myers: "We look like a playoff team,quot;

The vast majority of NHL teams and players are extremely frustrated at the moment, as the 2019-20 season is still on hiatus. The franchises were in the midst of the playoffs or trying to gain momentum before the postseason when commissioner Gary Bettman stopped play on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One team that could be a little less upset are the Canucks.

The Vancouver campaign got off to a promising start, but then its season began to plummet in February and early March with just six wins in the team's last 17 games before the hiatus. They currently sit just outside of a playoff spot: They're one point behind Calgary's third place in the Pacific Division and a single statutory victory behind Nashville for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference. The past four weeks have given players an unexpected opportunity to breathe and reflect on the first 69 games.

Canucks defender Tyler Myers has been doing that while he was quarantined at his home in Kelowna, B.C., with his wife and son.

"My wife and our 3 year old son Tristan came back to Kelowna pretty quickly after this thing hit, and we just had a little bit more room for him to run around and burn off a little bit more energy so you can get some sleep more, "he told reporters in a video call on Wednesday. "So we came home here and we've just been here ever since and spent time together during this quarantine."

MORE: Canucks & # 39; J.T. Miller wants a "fair season,quot; if the NHL returns

Myers believes the team was headed in the right direction, despite its difficult stretch, when the season stopped.

"It is such a unique situation for everyone," he said. "I think we started to improve a lot with our consistency. I think, as the year went by, that was one of the things we were working on as a group. I think it was improving … right towards the end before everything it went off. We really were in the right direction. "

He's disappointed that the Canucks haven't been able to experience the intensity of a playoff push.

"Certainly losing the last month of the season there, it really does develop a playoff atmosphere and a playoff feel on the ice," he said. "It would have been nice for the boys to experience that, but the whole league is in the same boat."

Like everyone else, Myers has no idea if the season will resume.

"There seems to be a lot of ups and downs in terms of 'it's getting better, it's not getting better'," he said. "I would love to have the opportunity to end the year. Like everyone else, I am so new to the situation that I really have no idea what it could be like. I think we have to spend more time to see what might even be possible because in I have no idea right now. "

With the rest of the season on the air, Myers just hopes the Canucks have a chance to prove themselves – and everyone else – who deserves to be in the playoffs.

"Well, I think all of us in the room, we look like a playoff team," he said. "It is impossible to know what could have happened in the last 15 games or whatever, but I really liked the progress we made this year. I really hope we can go back and try to finish with a good grade."